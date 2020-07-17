Major League Soccer announced an alteration in expansion plans on Friday.

While Austin FC remains on course to join the league next season in 2021, a trio of other expansion teams will see their arrival dates pushed back by a year. Charlotte will now join the league in 2022, while St. Louis and Sacramento will make their MLS bows in 2023.

The changes come due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We have always taken a thoughtful and strategic approach to our expansion planning and have delivered successful launches for every new club,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber in a league statement. “It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve. With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.”

With the arrivals of the four new clubs in the coming seasons, MLS will hit the 30-franchise mark, matching the NBA and MLB.