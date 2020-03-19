Major League Soccer announced on Thursday that it was extending its suspension for eight weeks in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines dealing with the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) with May 10 as a targeted return date.

North America's top soccer league had previously announced a 30-day suspension on March 14.

"MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season," the league said in a statement. "The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations."

The MLS season was just underway when the suspension went into effect.

Each team had played only two matches.