15m ago
MLS extends training moratorium through April 3
Major League Soccer has extended its moratorium on teams training through Friday, April 3, the organization announced on Wednesday. Training facilities remain closed to all players and staff with the exception of players requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residence.
TSN.ca Staff
MLS players are still expected to remain in the market of their club, though the league says it will review requests by players to relocate depending on their situations.