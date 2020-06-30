TORONTO (June 30, 2020) – The stars of Major League Soccer return to the pitch on Wednesday, July 8 for the highly anticipated debut of the MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT on TSN. As the exclusive English-language broadcaster of MLS in Canada, TSN celebrates the return of the league’s milestone 25th season by broadcasting all 54 matches of the MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT.

All 26 MLS clubs are set to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida beginning Wednesday, July 8, with all group stage match results counting toward the 2020 MLS regular season standings. The tournament is set to feature heated rivalries and marquee matchups, including the Montreal Impact, led by head coach Thierry Henry, taking on Toronto FC and star winger Pablo Piatti airing Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN.

Following the Group Stage presented by Heineken, the tournament’s Knockout Stage presented by Audi consists of eight Round of 16 matches, played as doubleheaders on four consecutive evenings (July 25-28), followed by four quarter-final matches (July 30 – Aug. 1), two semifinal games (Aug. 5-6) and the MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT Final on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN. The tournament champion will earn a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League. For a full broadcast schedule and tournament details, click here.