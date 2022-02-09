1h ago
Major League Soccer suspends Timbers' Polo following allegations of domestic violence
Major League Soccer has suspended Portland Timbers forward Andy Polo following allegations of domestic violence, the league announced on Wednesday. Polo is prohibited from engaging in all team activities, pending the outcome of the MLS investigation.
TSN.ca Staff
MLS said in a release that it will remain in close communication with the Timbers and the MLS Players Association throughout the process.