Major League Soccer announced on Thursday that clubs can begin voluntary small group training sessions on outdoor fields in compliance with local health and safety ordinances.

All sessions must be undertaken with physical distancing protocols respected.

Before any team can begin small group training, a club-specific plan must be submitted to MLS that has been approved by the club's medical staff and local disease experts.

A maximum of six players can partake in a single group and each must maintain 10 feet of space between from one another. Coaches and other members of staff must wear masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE). While balls, goals and pylons are permitted for usage, weights, mannequins, bands and ball machines are not.

Goalkeepers are not permitted to spit in the gloves and must sanitize them after every session.

The safety protocols that were put in place in the initial opening of team facilities must still be adhered to and enforced.

The league's moratorium on full-team training remains in place until at least June 1.