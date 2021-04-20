A day after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed similar sentiments, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also came out with reservations about the formation of the Super League.

City is one of six English clubs set to be "Founding Members" of the breakaway league.

While Guardiola said that he was "uncomfortable" speaking about the topic because he still is unaware of the full details of the proposal, he laid out his concerns.

"It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist," Guardiola said at his press availability ahead of City's Wednesday match with Aston Villa. "It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed, it is not a sport where it doesn't matter when you lose. But at the moment it is only a statement, and no more than that. I would love the president of this committee to explain to the whole world why they took the decision. I don't know why these specific teams have been selected and going to play this competition."

Guardiola says that a closed league where promotion and relegation don't exist punishes teams that cannot partake in the competition.

"I have said many times, I want the best and strongest competition possible, especially the Premier League," Guardiola said. "And it's not fair if one team fights to make it to the top and then cannot qualify because success is just guaranteed for a few clubs."

The Spaniard says his focus remains on City's current season where the lead the Premier League by eight points, are in the Champions League semi-finals and will play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Wembley in the League Cup final.

[The European Super League] is an embryo that is not yet breathing," Guardiola said. That is the reality. We're going to play the Champions League next week and try to reach the final and next season, we're going to play European competitions because we deserve it and won it on the pitch. The players have to be focused on Aston Villa. Like all the managers have said before like Jurgen, we did our job."

The 50-year-old Guardiola, in his fifth season at the Etihad, says he still wants further clarity about why certain teams have signed up for the Super League and others haven't.

"Now the right people have to clarify, they have the obligation and duty as soon as possible to come out all around the world and clarify what the situation is and why they took their decisions," Guardiola said. "Why is Ajax who have four or five Champions League titles but will not be there? They have to clarify that for me, for all of us. Every club defends its position. Don't be cynical. Everyone makes their own interests. When you talk about the Premier League and UEFA, they look after their interests. UEFA have also failed here because they should have communicated and been in touch earlier. They have to clarify because I don't have all the information as to why some clubs are they and others not."