Eric Garcia's days at the Etihad are coming to an end.

With his contract set to expire at season's end, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Spain centre-back is headed back to Barcelona.

Garcia, 20, joined Barca's La Masia academy in 2008 before joining City's academy in 2017.

Guardiola calls Garcia's departure an unfortunate one, both personally and for the club.

"Eric Garcia is like a son," Guardiola said at his press availability ahead of City's game later on Tuesday against Wolves. "He was a guy last season that after lockdown was our best central defender. He never made a mistake and played in the quarter-final of the Champions League. He's going to play in Barcelona and he is not an average player. He is a top player. He was not selected in the last two games and it broke my heart."

Garcia has made 32 senior appearances for City over three seasons. This season, he's appeared in nine matches with three coming in the league.

Internationally, Garcia has been capped four times by Spain.

A great deal of roster turnover is expected at Barca in the offseason with a new club president set to be elected next week.