Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero says that players are frightened of the prospects of a return to play during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic because many have young families and will be "quite nervous and extra careful" when they do return to training.

"The majority of players are scared because they have children and families," Aguero said.

Top-flight clubs are expected to convene on Friday to discuss the next steps of a potential Premier League return with the league on hold since March 13. "Project Restart" hopes to have the league's remaining fixtures played out behind closed doors with June 8 earmarked as a potential start date.

Aguero believes too much uncertainty remains.

"They're saying that there are people that have it and don't have any symptoms, but still infect you," Aguero told TV station El Chiringuito in his native Argentina. "That's why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don't even know."

The 31-year-old Aguero remains skeptical about a return.

"Fifteen days ago, we were told about a return date [to training] and that was May 4," Aguero said. "Now there is a new meeting. It will be difficult to play the Champions League in August."

Aguero, the Premier League's active record goal scorer with 180, has been with City since a 2011 transfer from Atletico Madrid. His current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2021 season.