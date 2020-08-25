Maguire found guilty on three counts in Greece

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated bribery in Greece on Tuesday.

The trial and conviction stem from an arrest in Mykonos last week following a brawl in which the England defender was involved.

BREAKING: All 3 defendants in Harry Maguire trial found guilty on all charges.

Maguire, who was arrested with two other men, had pleaded not guilty.

Despite the arrest, the 27-year-old Maguire had been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for UEFA Nations League matches scheduled for next month.

A native of Sheffield, Maguire became the first United outfield player in 25 years to start every Premier League match this past season.

The club has not yet commented on the conviction.

