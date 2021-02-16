Manchester United has locked up one of its young stars.

The Red Devils announced an extension for Mason Greenwood on Tuesday that takes the 19-year-old England striker through 2025.

“When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first-team one day," Greenwood said in a statement. "I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football."

A native of Bradford, Greenwood made his senior team debut in March 2019 and had a breakout 2020, tallying 17 goals across all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League. His previous contract ran until 2023.

“Mason is a fantastic talent and yet another fine example of the type of player that our Academy produces," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in a statement. "He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game, which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country. Whilst it is easy for people outside of the club to forget that Mason is just 19, it is our job as coaches to ensure he reaches his phenomenal potential and every step we take is to help him along that path."

Internationally, Greenwood made his senior debut for England in 1-0 win over Iceland in UEFA Nations League competition last September.

In 82 appearances for the club across all competitions over three seasons, Greenwood has 21 goals.