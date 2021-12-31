The FA announced a three-match ban for Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani on Thursday.

Cavani, 33, pled guilty to using a Spanish phrase with racial connotations in a social media post in late November after scoring the winner in a match against Southampton. He later deleted the post and apologized.

"It was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game," the Uruguay international later wrote on Instagram. "The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently."

Cavani has also been issued a fine of £100,000.

This is not the first time a player has been suspended over a social media post. Last year, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was handed a one-match ban over a tweet he said was written in jest about teammate Benjamin Mendy.

If Cavani chooses not to appeal, his suspension will take him out of the United lineup for Friday's Premier League match with Aston Villa, next week's League Cup semi-final against City and the Red Devils' third-round FA Cup tie against Watford on Jan. 9.