Manchester United is looking at the Championship in a bid to get younger.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports the club is in talks with Swansea City over the transfer of Wales winger Daniel James.

James, 21, made his senior international debut last November, called up by Wales manager and United legend Ryan Giggs.

A native of Beverley, England, James made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Swans last season, scoring five times. His pace was put on display against Brentford in the FA Cup fifth round, scoring a highlight-reel goal in which he ran the length of the pitch in order to score.

The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in 21-year-old Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.