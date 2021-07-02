Only 48 hours after agreeing a fee for England winger Jadon Sancho, Manchester United stayed busy on Friday with a flurry of moves, including the re-signing of popular midfielder Juan Mata.

The Red Devils also re-signed veteran reserve 'keeper Lee Grant to a one-year extension and signed former academy 'keeper Tom Heaton to a two-year deal on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

Mata, 33, has been with United since a £37 million move from Chelsea in 2014. A native of Burgos, Spain, Mata has made 273 appearances across all competitions for the team over eight seasons with United, scoring 51 goals.

Now mostly a bench option, Mata made only 18 appearances last season with only half of them coming in the league.

With United, Mata has won an FA Cup, a League Cup and the 2017 Europa League.

A World Cup winner in 2010, Mata has been capped 41 times by Spain.

Grant, 38, has been with the club since 2018 in a reserve capacity. He has made only two appearances for United, including one start.

Heaton, 35, joined the United academy in 2002, but never made a first team appearance before signing for Cardiff City in 2010.

After two seasons with the Bluebirds, he joined Burnley in 2012, where he spent seven seasons before signing for Villa in 2019.