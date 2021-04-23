Manchester United icon and Wales manager Ryan Giggs was charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s on Friday, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.

"Has been bailed + due to appear at Manchester and Salford Mags Court on 28 April. Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s was treated for injuries at the scene." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 23, 2021

"We have authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service read. "A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28th April."

On of the charges stems from a November 2020 incident in which police were called to Giggs's home.

Giggs, 47, is one of the most decorated footballers in European history.

In his 24 seasons at Old Trafford from 1990 to 2014, Giggs won 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and a pair of Champions League crowns.

He has been in charge of the Wales team since January of 2018. He has been away from the team since the November incident.