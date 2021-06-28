Manchester United and England left-back Luke Shaw laughed off criticism from former manager Jose Mourinho, who derided his former player's set-piece delivery against the Czech Republic last week as "drastically bad."

"Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot," Shaw said of Mourinho, who was Red Devils boss for two-plus seasons from 2016 to 2018. "There is no hiding that we didn't get on. I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on. I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can't. He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said 'What's his problem?' and 'Why does he keep talking?' He just needs to move on."

Set to take over the Roma job this summer following his dismissal in the spring from Tottenham Hotspur, Mourinho has been working as a Euro 2020 pundit for British outlet Talksport.

Under Mourinho, Shaw, who joined United in a £30 million move from Southampton in 2014, found playing time hard to come by after returning from a broken leg that kept him out of action for nine months.

The 25-year-old London native says that the criticism he's getting from Mourinho now isn't nearly as bad as what he got used to from him.

"What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be if I am being totally honest," Shaw said. "I am so past it now. I have grown up a lot. The three years I had with him, I learnt a lot. I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it's better just to ignore it and move on with my life."

After being an unused substitute against Croatia in the opener, Shaw has started England's last two games and looks to be part of the starting XI on Tuesday when the Three Lions meet Germany in their Round of 16 matchup.