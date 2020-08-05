Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday that Chile forward Alexis Sanchez has left the club and will join Inter on a permanent deal.

""We wish him all the best," Solskjaer said after the club's 2-1 win over LASK in Europa League action. "He's a top player. For whatever reason, we didn't see the best of Alexis, but he's a top professional and we just wish all the best."

Sanchez, 31, spent 2019-2020 on loan with the Nerazzurri, scoring four goals in 22 Serie A appearances.

The transfer ends a largely disappointing spell at Old Trafford for Sanchez, who joined the club from Arsenal in 2017 in a swap deal for Armenia winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Sanchez ends his United tenure with two years remaining on his contract that paid him a reported £560,000 a week, making him the club's top earner.

Inter is not believed to be paying a transfer fee for Sanchez's services.

Sanchez finishes his United career with five goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Inter becomes Sanchez's fifth permanent European club, having also played for Udinese and Barcelona.

Internationally, Sanchez has been capped 132 times by Chile.