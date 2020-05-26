When the Premier League restarts next month as expected, Manchester United will have reinforcements available.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says midfielder Paul Pogba and striker Marcus Rashford will both be ready for selection.

"They're looking good," Solskjaer told the club's MUTV. "They've joined training now and they've done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood. When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from."

Pogba, 27, has missed all but seven league matches this season with a chronic foot injury for which he underwent surgery in early January. The France international last featured in a 4-1 Boxing Day win over Newcastle.

Rashford, 22, has missed United's last 13 matches with a back injury. In 31 matches across all competitions this season, the England international has 19 goals.

When the season was paused on Mar. 13 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, United sat fifth in the table with nine matches remaining, three points adrift of Chelsea for the final Champions League place.

The Red Devils also remain active in the Europa League and FA Cup.