Manchester United's Marcus Rashford insists his season isn't over.

The England striker, who incurred a stress fracture in his back last week during the Red Devils' FA Cup replay against Wolves, tweeted on Wednesday that he's still intent on helping the team return to the Champions League.

Thanks guys, I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4 👊🏾 https://t.co/JhTUi8yzLO — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 22, 2020

"Thanks guys, I'll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim [a] top four [spot]," Rashford wrote.

On Tuesday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended himself from claims by BBC pundit and former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright that he was prioritizing his own job security ahead of an already injured Rashford's fitness when he used the player as a substitute in the January 15 match.

"I never put myself before the team," Solskjaer said. "I put the team and the club before anything else. Yes, [Rashford] had minor discomfort but he had scans. We monitored him. We have to manage players every single day. There are loads of things Ian Wright, or anyone else, doesn't know about."

Rashford's absence leaves United with a dearth of attacking options with Anthony Martial and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood as the squad's only recognized strikers.

Speculation has the Red Devils dipping into the transfer market before the window closes for attacking help, having been attached to Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, Krzysztof Piatek of Milan and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in recent days.

United sits fifth in the table, six points behind Chelsea for the final Champions League spot with a game in hand.

The Red Devils host Burnley at Old Trafford later on Wednesday in league action.