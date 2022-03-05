WINNIPEG — Jeff Malott scored the game-winning goal just 35 seconds into the third period as the Manitoba Moose came back to beat the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Malott also added an assist in the win and joined fellow Manitoba teammates Austin Poganski and Johnathan Kovacevic as players who each recorded a goal and an assist.

The Moose (29-17-3) have now won three straight.

Rockford (22-22-4) has now dropped three games in a row.

The IceHogs started well, holding on to a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but the Moose responded with four unanswered goals — two coming in the last 2:18 of the second period — to mount a comeback and win the game.

Goaltender Mikhail Berdin made 25 saves in the Manitoba victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2022.