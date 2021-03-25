Moose scores two in final 32 seconds, win it in shootout to halt Laval's win streak

WINNIPEG — Nathan Todd scored the winner as the Manitoba Moose came from behind to edge the Laval Rocket 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday in American Hockey League play.

Mikhail Berdin made 21 saves through regulation and overtime, then stopped all three shooters in the shootout to halt Laval's win streak at six games.

Skyler McKenzie and David Gustafsson both scored goals in the final 32 seconds of regulation to send the game into extra time after trailing 3-1. Jeff Malott also had a goal for the Moose (8-7-2) in regulation.

Joseph Blandisi, Jesse Ylonen and Guillaume Brisebois supplied the offence for the Rocket (12-4-2), who got 19 stops from Michael McNiven.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.