The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are continuing to wait on free-agent quarterback Johnny Manziel and whether or not he has a true desire to play in the Canadian Football League.

According to TSN CFL Insider Dave Naylor, Manziel could be leaning towards playing a year in the new Alliance of American Football league, which would allow him to return to the NFL quicker.

Apparently things are quiet on the @JManziel2 front, with @Ticats patiently waiting in wings. Only hurdle now seems would Johnny rather play in Alliance of American Football spring league in ‘19, which would allow for an NFL return that fall, instead of 2 full seasons in the CFL? — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 2, 2018

The inaugural AAF season kicks off on Feb. 9, 2019, a week after the Super Bowl, with the championship weekend going April 26-28. If there is interest, Manziel would be able to return to the NFL for the 2019 season.

Signing a standard two-year contract in the CFL would hold off the 25-year-old's NFL return to at least 2020.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, Manziel last played in the NFL in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns. Off the field, Manziel had dealt with well-publicized substance abuse issues and was indicted on assault charges stemming from a January 2016 incident involving an ex-girlfriend that was settled with a plea arrangement. In February, Manziel revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was taking medication for the condition.