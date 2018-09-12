2h ago
Manziel misses third straight practice
TSN.ca Staff
Sherman updates Manziel's status: 'He still has flu-like symptoms'
Johnny Manziel is absent at Montreal Alouettes practice for the third straight day because of a stomach flu according to TSN's John Lu, leaving Antonio Pipkin and Matthew Shiltz as the only two quarterbacks with the club Wednesday.
Head coach Mike Sherman described Manziel as having "flu-like symptoms."
Pipkin remains the team's starter as they play host to the BC Lions Friday after leading the team to two straight wins.
Manziel took second-team reps with the Als on Sunday before falling ill. He saw a doctor Tuesday.
Manziel has played in two games for the Alouettes, completing 27 of 46 passes for 272 yards and zero touchdowns to four interceptions.
Montreal sits at 3-8 entering Week 14, while the Lions come in with a record of 4-6.