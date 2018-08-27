Johnny Manziel returned to practice for the Montreal Alouettes on Monday after missing the team’s past two games while in the concussion protocol.

Manziel missed both of the team’s practices last week but did take part in their walkthrough on Thursday.

TSN's John Lu reports Antonio Pipkin took first-team reps in the first offensive drill of the day on Monday, a series of running back-focused plays. Manziel stepped in after Pipkin and gave handoffs. Facing the first-team defence, Pipkin ran the first four plays with the offence before Manziel stepped in for the next four reps. Later, against the scout team defence, Pipkin ran seven plays and Manziel then ran three.

Pipkin has started the past two games for the Alouettes and led the team to their second win of the season on Friday. Pipkin completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards with one interception as the Alouettes defeated the Toronto Argonauts 25-22 on Friday.

Manziel has not played since the Alouettes' Week 9 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. He took a massive hit at the goal line in the third quarter of that game but finished the contest.

The 25-year-old began to show concussion symptoms in the following days and was placed in the concussion protocol on Aug. 15.

Manziel has started two games for the Als since his acquisition from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last month. He is 27-46 for 272 yards with four interceptions.