Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel discussed the concussion he suffered in the team's 24-17 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks over the weekend on his Barstool Sports podcast ComeBackSZN Thursday, saying he's dealing with a delayed onset concussion.

"(I'm dealing with) some headaches and what I’ve kind of been told looks like a delayed onset concussion, I guess," Manziel said on the podcast. "That’s what I’m dealing with; some problems with my head a little bit."

Manziel has missed the past two practices for the Alouettes after suffering a big hit at the goal line against the Redblacks Saturday. The 25-year-old remained in the game and said he was able to recall all the plays during the team's last drive immediately after the hit in a test given to him by team personnel on the sideline.

“I didn’t come out of the game and there wasn’t going to be any way I was going to come out of the game," Manziel continued on his podcast. "Nevertheless, immediately after I was able to recall the plays we had on that drive and the score. I had a headache, but nothing you’d expect from a hit like that.”

After head coach Mike Sherman said Manziel missed Tuesday's practice to have blood work done for a previously diagnosed medical condition, the team released a statement Wednesday saying the QB was placed in concussion protocol.

“The next couple days I felt decent with a little headache that was different from the norm. I couldn’t really tell if it was getting back in at 3 or 4 in the morning from Ottawa on (Sunday morning) and not getting much sleep the next day, or I was having some problems."

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Manziel is unlikely to suit up for the Als' Week 10 matchup against the Edmonton Eskimos Saturday. Antonio Pipkin is likely to get the call for Montreal.

Manziel has started two games for the Als since his acquisition from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He is 27-46 for 272 yards and four interceptions.