Bordeaux defender Marcelo has laughed off claims that excessive locker room farting led to his release from Lyon.

The 34-year-old Brazilian was released from his contract in January. Earlier in the week, both ESPN and French outlet L'Équipe reported that "continuous farting and laughing" was the reason for the veteran's dropping from the senior squad.

Marcelo was said to have repeatedly farted in the presence of sporting director Juninho and manager Peter Bosz that had led to previous discipline for the player.

Tweeting for the first time since October, Marcelo rubbished the reports on Thursday.

Thanks to @lequipe, after a long time, I have to come back to @Twitter to deny all the allegations. Journalism nowadays is a joke! — Marcelo Guedes (@MarceloGuedes02) May 10, 2022

"Thanks to L'Équipe, after a long time, I have to come back to Twitter to deny all the allegations," Marcelo wrote. "Journalism nowadays is a joke."

A native of São Vicente, Marcelo signed for Lyon in 2017 from Besiktas. He went on to make 177 appearances across all competitions for the team over five seasons.

He joined Bordeaux in late January after his release from OL.