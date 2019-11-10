BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Marcus Hogberg stopped 27 shots as the Belleville Senators downed the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Morgan Klimchuk opened the scoring for the Senators (6-6-1) late in the first period, and Max Veronneau made it 2-0 at 3:52 of the second.

Veteran Andrew Ladd put the Sound Tigers (3-9-3) on the board at 17:35 of the second.

Jakub Skarek turned away 28-of-30 shots for Bridgeport.

Belleville went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Sound Tigers failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.