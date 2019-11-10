1h ago
Hogberg stands tall as Senators beat Sound Tigers 2-1
Marcus Hogberg stopped 27 shots as the Belleville Senators downed the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
The Canadian Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Marcus Hogberg stopped 27 shots as the Belleville Senators downed the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Morgan Klimchuk opened the scoring for the Senators (6-6-1) late in the first period, and Max Veronneau made it 2-0 at 3:52 of the second.
Veteran Andrew Ladd put the Sound Tigers (3-9-3) on the board at 17:35 of the second.
Jakub Skarek turned away 28-of-30 shots for Bridgeport.
Belleville went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Sound Tigers failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.