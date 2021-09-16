1h ago
Raiders QB Mariota to miss multiple weeks
The Las Vegas Raiders will lose quarterback Marcus Mariota for multiple weeks after aggravating a quad injury according to Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Ravens 27, Raiders 33 (OT)
The 27-year-old was injured during a 31-yard run in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Mariota signed with the Raiders prior to the 2020 season, but only made one appearance where they threw for 226 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.
It is expected that quarterback Nathan Peterman will take over backup duties to Derek Carr.