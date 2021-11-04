Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been recalled to the England squad ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Manager Gareth Southgate revealed his squad on Thursday for matches to be played against Albania on Nov. 12 and against San Marino on Nov. 15.

The Three Lions need four points from their last two matches to ensure they finish atop their group and automatically qualify for Qatar 2022.

The matches will mark Rashford's return to the squad after a shoulder injury that kept the 24-year-old Mancunian out of action for the first two-plus months of the season.

In five appearances across all competitions, Rashford has three goals this season, including one in United's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday.

Capped 46 times, Rashford has 12 international goals.

Rashford's teammates, Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho, were not named to the squad with both men finding their playing time limited in recent weeks under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

ENGLAND SQUAD VERSUS ALBANIA AND SAN MARINO:

GK - Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) and Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

DF - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

MF - Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United) and James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

FW - Tammy Abraham (Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)