Canada's Poulin to have a few days off after blocking shot

'She's actually doing really well': Kingsbury updates Poulin's status

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin will have a few days off after taking a puck to the neck in Tuesday’s game against Switzerland, Hockey Canada's director of national women's teams Gina Kingsbury announced on Wednesday.

Gina Kingsbury, who runs Canada's senior women's hockey team, says in a brief media statement on Zoom that captain Marie-Philip Poulin will have a few days off after taking a puck to the neck yesterday…to me, that implies Poulin will not dress vs the United States tomorrow. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) August 25, 2021

Canada wraps up the preliminary round at the Women's World Hockey Championship with a game against the United States on Thursday.

Poulin left the game against Switzerland in the third period after getting hit with the puck while attempting to block a shot on the penalty kill.

The 30-year-old has a goal and two assists in three games for the undefeated Canadians.