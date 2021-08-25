26m ago
Canada's Poulin to have a few days off after blocking shot
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin will have a few days off after taking a puck to the neck in Tuesday’s game against Switzerland, Hockey Canada's director of national women's teams Gina Kingsbury announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
'She's actually doing really well': Kingsbury updates Poulin's status
Canada wraps up the preliminary round at the Women's World Hockey Championship with a game against the United States on Thursday.
Poulin left the game against Switzerland in the third period after getting hit with the puck while attempting to block a shot on the penalty kill.
The 30-year-old has a goal and two assists in three games for the undefeated Canadians.