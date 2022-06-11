Habs prospect Guhle relishes shot at another WHL title Kaiden Guhle, who turned 20 in January, spoke to TSN about what it means to chase a championship in his hometown and his development this season. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

How often does Kaiden Guhle think back to the 2019 Western Hockey League championship series?

"Almost every day," the Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman said. "It was a special time."

Three years ago, the last time the WHL playoffs were held, Guhle's Prince Albert Raiders beat the Vancouver Giants in seven games. The final game went to overtime before Dante Hannoun scored to set off a wild celebration inside the Art Hauser Centre.

"The other day, Game 4, trying to have my nap it was tough," Guhle, a Montreal Canadiens prospect, said. "I kept playing that through my head and just got excited. I'm excited to have that opportunity again."

Dante Hannoun wins it for Prince Albert with less than two minutes remaining in overtime. Noah Gregor with his third point pic.twitter.com/GIi1cKnPZL — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) May 14, 2019

The Oil Kings lead the Seattle Thunderbirds three games to one in the 2022 WHL championship series and can clinch the Ed Chynoweth Cup on Saturday night in Edmonton.

"It's everything," Guhle said of the opportunity. "We've been waiting for this moment ... To get a chance to close it out at home is special. With no playoffs the past few years because of COVID and everything, guys are excited to get this chance. It's a thing that guys will remember for the rest of their lives."

You can watch Game 5 of the WHL Championship series on TSN4, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Guhle, who turned 20 in January, spoke to TSN about what it means to chase a championship in his hometown and his development this season. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

With the Oilers out, do you feel like the Oil Kings have taken centre stage in the city?

Guhle: "When the Oilers were playing obviously there was lots of talk about them. Since we're still going some people may be looking a little more our way, which is great. Whatever you can do to get a little more talk around the city about us and the year we're having is great. It's awesome to still be playing and hopefully get more buzz going around the Oil Kings."

What do you think of the new look on the ice in Edmonton?

Guhle: "It looks good. I know the guys were excited to get our logo on the ice there. It's pretty special to have our logo out there."

One of the perks of playing at home is time with family. I understand your older brother Brendan is back in town. What's it like to spend some time with him?

Guhle: "It's good. He got home, finally, after his year with the organization in Anaheim. It was good to see him. I haven't seen him since August. It was good to chat with him and it will be nice for him to see a game or two here."

What's the night before a big playoff game look like for you?

Guhle: "Usually just steak and some sort of potatoes. I try to always have a really good meal the night before and eat good the whole day before a game. I think that's almost as important as what you eat during the day on a game day. So, usually some sort of red meat and a good, big meal to fuel me up for the next day."

What did you learn from that run to the WHL title with Prince Albert?

Guhle: "There's a little extra added pressure and all that but, at the end of the day, it's the same game. You play on the same sized ice, same net and same puck. In the back of your mind there's pressure, but you just got to try and [remember] your roots and know it's the same game and play the same game."

How do you feel about your game and how you've developed this year?

Guhle: "I've felt good. Our coaches have been great and always helping me with little things and asking if there's anything I want to do or work on. If there's nothing specific I need then they always have something and give a grain of salt from what they see. I give a lot of credit to the coaches."

If you had to name one area where you improved this season, what would it be?

Guhle: "My offence has got a little better. I think just in terms of the O-zone, confidence with the puck and holding onto pucks a little longer when the time's there. That's a big thing I've tried to work on since I've got here. That's the biggest part of my game where I've seen improvement, which is nice."

With seven goals in 17 playoff games, you've already equalled your output in that category in 42 regular season games. Why's the puck going in more in the postseason?

Guhle: "I don't know. There's a couple times in the regular season when I was snakebitten and couldn't find the back of the net and now it's just coming. I mean, I didn't change a whole lot. Coming off an injury I was really excited to get back and play hockey and having my first game back be in playoffs was special and gave me extra jump and juice. So, things are going my way and luckily the pucks are going in the net."

What was it like for the team to get a visit from Wayne Gretzky before Game 2?

Guhle: "That's the first time I've ever seen him in person so it was a little bit of a shocker and all the guys were a little shell-shocked to see that. It was really special. For a guy like that to take a few minutes out of his day to wish us luck and give us a little pep talk is awesome and shows you what type of guy he is. He loves junior hockey and it's pretty cool to see that."

You didn't know it was coming?

Guhle: "We heard about it. We heard a couple rumours, but it wasn't for sure and then it happened."

And then to have fellow TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette read out the starting lineup, what was that like?

Guhle: "It was electric in there. He did a good job. It was cool. He's a pretty big guy [in] growing the game and obviously huge in the hockey world. It was cool to have him around the room after the game as well, after a big win, and telling us, 'Good job!' Obviously, again, for a guy like that to take a few minutes out of his day to do something for guys like us and junior players is really special."

"You deserve a lifetime deal on TNT" 🤣



Wayne was blown away by Biz's reading of the Oil Kings starting lineup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DZfcCVxSNn — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) June 7, 2022

What feedback have you received from the Canadiens this season?

Guhle: "They tell me to keep playing and keep working on my game and keep trying to improve all the time and they're watching. You know, nothing too crazy. They know we have a good coaching staff here and they don't want to overload me with a bunch of information. They're just watching and telling me to keep playing my game and keep leading."

How close do you feel to making the jump to the NHL and being a contributor at that level?

Guhle: "It's hard to say. It's just up to me to go to camp next year and do my best and try my best to make the team. Ultimately, it's up to them to make that decision. The only thing I can control at that point is my game and my work ethic. When the time comes, I'll go to camp and try my best."