‘Special player’ Bedard simply wouldn't be denied North Vancouver native Connor Bedard is now a member of an exclusive club, joining Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Jason Spezza, Eric Lindros and Wayne Gretzky as the only 16-year-old forwards to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors, Mark Masters writes.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship. Hockey Canada named its 25-man roster for the World Juniors on Sunday. The team travelled to Banff, Alta., to open a training camp on Monday.

It's rare for Team Canada to take a 16-year-old to the World Juniors but, in the end, Connor Bedard made the decision easy this year.

"He's one of those elite players that the higher the level and the better the players, the better he is," said Allan Millar, Hockey Canada's director of player personnel. "He came into this camp and said, 'You got to put me on the team. I'm going to play this well.'"

Bedard scored two goals and picked up an assist during regulation time in Saturday's game against U Sports players. He then added an assist during a dominant shift in three-on-three overtime.

"I didn't know if I was going to make it or not," Bedard said. "I knew it would be tough, but I wanted to show them what kind of player I was."

On Sunday, the Regina Pats phenom moved from right wing to centre and wasn't quite as dynamic, but still produced two primary assists. He finished the camp with six points. No other player had more than two.

"He played a real competitive game," Millar observed of Sunday's effort. "He tracked hard. He whacked and hacked a little bit against a veteran U Sport team. We had no option, but to put him on our team."

The North Vancouver native is joining an exclusive club. The other 16-year-old forwards to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors are Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Jason Spezza, Eric Lindros and Wayne Gretzky.

"You hear the list of names and you can't really believe it," Bedard said. "For me to be a part of that group is pretty surreal. I'm grateful they picked me. It's a lot to pick a 16-year-old. I'm grateful to be part of that group."

Making the team at 16 is hard, but producing at 16 is even harder. McDavid finished with one goal and three assists when he played as a 16-year-old at the 2014 event in Malmo, Sweden where Canada finished fourth.

"I'm hoping I can contribute and be a difference maker," Bedard said.

"He's a special player and more than deserving to make the team," said Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright, who is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft. "He's a guy who can score from almost anywhere."

Bedard's shot is already a lethal weapon.

"It's just very fast," said Soo Greyhounds defenceman Ryan O'Rourke. "It's very unpredictable, very deceptive and very quick. You have to be extra aware when he's on the ice. And when he's on your team it's definitely a help and you're looking to get the puck to him."

"He gives us lots of options particularly on the right side," said Millar. "It's a well-deserved opportunity for the young man."

---

Donovan Sebrango is a superstitious guy.

"In my stall, I like things – my water bottle, my tape – to the right of me," the Grand Rapids Griffins defenceman said. "I always have to use a new roll of clear tape on my shin pads every game. And sometimes I'll change things to see if things change."

The latest example came at Canada's selection camp. Sebrango, the Detroit Red Wings’ third-round pick in 2020, was among the final cuts last year.

"Usually I come in with a bit shorter hair and a bit of a shaved face," he said. "It didn't go well for me last time, wasn't able to make the team, so I came in this year with longer hair and a bit more scruff ... I came in with a different look."

It worked. On Sunday night, Sebrango learned he would be one of Canada's eight defencemen at the World Juniors.

"It's definitely a nerve-wracking day, but it's one of the days you dream of," he said. "It's what you play the game for, those kind of days."

And while Sebrango is superstitious, the truth is it's his game that earned him a ticket to Edmonton.

"Just consistency and playing the game simple," he said of his camp performance. "There's nothing too special to my game. Just playing simple, breaking pucks out and being a physical guy."

---

Carson Lambos thought the Grey Cup would be a good distraction as he awaited Team Canada's final cuts. The Winnipeg native, who plays defence for the Winnipeg Ice, was cheering on his hometown team.

"I wanted to be able to watch, but I was too stressed to follow and pay attention to what was going on," the 18-year-old Minnesota Wild prospect said. "A lot of pacing in my room."

Finally, the good news arrived.

"It was a pretty surreal feeling. I don't know if it's really settled in yet. You grow up dreaming of making this team and to finally hear I'm actually going to be a part of this team, it's an incredible feeling."

The call with his parents and brother afterwards was all the sweeter for Lambos considering his path to this point.

"There's been some highs and lows the past year for myself, personally, so to have that moment with them is pretty special. It feels like we came a long way. It's good to share it with them."

Lambos only played four games during his draft season due to a medical issue.

"I tried to keep the big picture in mind through the lows and know that they happen," he said, "but it's definitely difficult at times when you're down."

The World Junior dream remained a source of motivation throughout.

"Coming back from that and just trying to work hard with this in mind as a big goal ... I learned how much the game means to me," Lambos said. "I learned having family and close friends around me, supporting through the hard times, is important."

Lambos faced more adversity as Canada's selection camp opened. He was nursing an upper-body injury and wore a non-contact sweater in the first practice.

"Pretty tight timeline with my injury and trying to get ready for the games so to see the way things worked out was pretty great," he said. "A little bit stressful at the start, but to be feeling good and healthy by the time I needed to be was a great feeling."

Now, Lambos will look to follow in the footsteps of the Bombers and bring a championship home.

"I didn't see the ending until after it happened," Lambos said of the Grey Cup. "The timing was tight. A lot going on in one day ... It was a good day for Winnipeg."

---

While Sebrango, Lambos and others celebrated, it was a heartbreaking night for Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Daemon Hunt. The Calgary native got injured during the final camp game on Sunday courtesy of a blocked shot.

"That was really tough," said Millar. "I drafted Daemon as a 15-year-old in Moose Jaw in the first round. This young man has not had a lot of luck in his career so far in terms of injuries. Significant injury in his draft year, COVID at camp last year and now a hand injury at camp just moments before he was going to be named to the national junior team. I met with Daemon and gave him a hug and told him I was proud of him. There's not much more you can say in this situation."

---

The other defenceman released on Sunday was Brandon's Vincent Iorio, who was the only right-shot candidate. So, Canada is going with an all-lefty defence.

"It's definitely something new," said O'Rourke, "but nowadays players are so good I don't think it really matters what side you put us on."

"Even when you're playing your strong side you get switched up all the time," Lambos pointed out. "The way hockey is today, it's a lot less structured and staying in your spot. Guys are going off their skill so you have to have that versatility and adaptability to read off where guys are."

Lambos has never played consistent minutes on his off side, but he got a look on the right in Sunday's game.

"I feel comfortable there," he said. "I've been practising a lot there these past few weeks leading up to this knowing there's a strong possibility I'll end up playing there. It's little things, but if I'm comfortable with the puck and confident that's really what it comes down to. I think I can make an impact on both sides."

Canada only allowed two goals during the selection camp and only one in five-on-five play.

"Really encouraged by the way we transitioned, the way we moved pucks," Millar said of the defensive group, "how hard we moved pucks and got up the ice."

---

The selection camp was relatively stress-free for Canada's goalies. Edmonton's Sebastian Cossa, Kamloops' Dylan Garand and London's Brett Brochu all secured their spots when the roster was announced.

"I was pumped to get that call," said the undrafted Brochu. "That's pretty huge so we can just have the mindset of playing well, getting used to the guys in front of you and getting ready for the tournament."

Each goalie allowed four goals during their selection camp appearances.

"All three goalies have been very good," Millar said. "There's certainly no hierarchy there quite yet."

Canada will play three pre-tournament games, which will help determine who gets the start on Boxing Day.

---

Hockey Canada lines in Sunday's game:

Cuylle - Lapierre - Tverberg

Dean - Desnoyers - Stankoven

Bourgault - Finley - Evangelista

Roy - Bedard - Dufour

Sebrango - Zellweger

Seeley - Iorio

O'Rourke - Cormier

Hunt - Lambos

Brochu

Garand and Cossa played for the U Sports team