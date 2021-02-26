Simpson, Ruzicka both score twice, Heat down Marlies

CALGARY — Mark Simpson and Adam Ruzicka each had a pair of goals as the Stockton Heat downed the Toronto Marlies 8-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Martin Pospisil scored once and set up two more for the Heat (2-2-0), who also got goals from Matthew Phillips, Luke Philp and Emilio Pettersen.

Dustin Wolf made 26 saves for the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate.

Timothy Liljegren found the back of the net for the Marlies (4-4-0), AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs.

Toronto's Andrew D'Agostini stopped 18-of-26 shots in two periods of work before giving way to Kai Edmonds, who stopped all three shots he faced in relief.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 26, 2021.