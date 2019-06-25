Adams Jr. ready to step in for Alouettes, Bridge looking to get up to speed

The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday long-time Canadian Football League receiver Marquay McDaniel has joined the team's coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

McDaniel played 10 seasons in the CFL, most recently last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 35-year-old had eight receptions for 65 yards in four games with the Tiger-Cats.

McDaniel started his career with the Ticats and also played for the Calgary Stampeders, finishing with 562 receptions for 7,366 yards and 37 touchdowns.