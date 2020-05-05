Marshawn Lynch could be back with the Seattle Seahawks next season.

After unretiring for a second time to join the Seahawks late last season, Lynch said his agent has been in discussions with the Seahawks about a potential return.

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected,'" Lynch told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is."

Lynch returned to the Seahawks late in the regular season last year after injuries to the Seahawks' running back corps. The 34-year-old rushed for 67 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries in three games (the regular season finale and two playoff games.)

Prior to last year Lynch spent two seasons with his hometown Oakland Raiders (2017-2018). He's best known for his first stint with the Seahawks, from 2010-2015 where he was a four-time Pro Bowler, one-time All Pro, and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.