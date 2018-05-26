Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterbacks Jeremiah Masoli and Johnny Manziel were impressive again at training camp practice Saturday.

Manziel, the former Heisman Trophy winner, was 4 of 5 for 175 yards in various team drills, including one 30 yard pass and two 50 yard passes.

He struggled slightly in a situational drive to end Saturday's practice however, finishing 2 of 5 for 25 yards and an interception.

Masoli also led the team at the end of practice and didn't miss a throw.

Head coach June Jones told TSN's Matthew Scianitti that Masoli "has had as good a camp as I've seen (from a quarterback)."