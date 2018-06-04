21m ago
Masoli sitting Ticats' pre-season finale; Manziel to play
TSN.ca Staff
Manziel continues to improve with each practice
Hamilton Tiger-Cats starter Jeremiah Masoli will not start the team's second and final pre-season game against the Montreal Alouettes Saturday.
Ticats head coach June Jones made the announcement Monday and while he didn't name a starter in Masoli's place, Johnny Manziel, Vernon Adams, and Bryant Moniz will all play behind centre.
Manziel was impressive in his CFL debut during the Ticats' pre-season opener against the Toronto Argonauts, finishing 9/11 for 80 yards while adding another 10 yards rushing on the ground.