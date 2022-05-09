New York Islanders centre Matt Barzal and Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot headline Canada’s 24-player roster for the upcoming IIHF men’s world hockey championships on May 15 as the team looks to defend their gold medal.

There are five players representing Canada’s NHL clubs that will head to Finland: Chabot and forward Drake Batherson from Ottawa, Winnipeg Jets forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry and Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson.

Chabot missed a month late in the season due to a hand injury but returned for the final four games. In 2021-22, he had seven goals and 38 points in 59 games. This will be his third appearances at the worlds for Canada after winning silver in 2019.

Despite playing in only 46 games this season due to a high ankle sprain and illnesses, Batherson put up 17 goals and 44 points, and earned his first All-Star Game nod. This will be his first appearance at the worlds for Canada.

Dubois had a career-high 28 goals this season for the Jets, his second with the team. This will be his third worlds after winning silver in 2019 with three goals and seven points in eight games. For Lowry, this will be his first appearance at the worlds after a 13-goal, 21-point season with the Jets.

Anderson had 19 goals and 32 points in 69 games for the Canadiens this season as they finished last in the NHL standings. This will be his first worlds appearance.

Anaheim Ducks forward Max Comtois is the lone returning player from last year’s squad. He had four goals and six points in 10 games during the 2021 tournament.

Other notable names on the roster include Barzal, who had 15 goals and 59 points with the Islanders this season and Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Travis Sanheim, who had seven goals and 31 points in 80 games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Kent Johnson and Frolunda goaltender Matt Tomkins also suited up for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Johnson had one goal and five points in five games in Beijing and this will be his third appearance for Canada this season as he also skated at the World Juniors before the tournament was cancelled.

Tomkins was 2-1 at the Olympics with a .963 save percentage and 1.01 goals-against average as Canada lost in the quarter-final 2-0 to Sweden.

Veteran coach Claude Julien will be behind the bench with the Senators’ D.J. Smith and the Coyotes’ Andre Tourigny as assistants.

Below is the list of confirmed players who will be representing Team Canada.

Forwards: Josh Anderson, Matt Barzal, Drake Batherson, Max Comtois, Dylan Cozens, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Morgan Geekie, Noah Gregor, Kent Johnson, Adam Lowry, Dawson Mercer, Eric O’Dell, Nicolas Roy, Cole Sillinger

Defence: Thomas Chabot, Ryan Graves, Nick Holden, Dysin Mayo, Travis Sanheim, Damon Severson, Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders: Chris Driedger, Logan Thompson, Matt Tomkins