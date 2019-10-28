Despite the Chicago Bears struggles this season, particularly at the quarterback position, team head coach Matt Nagy says he's going to stick with Mitchell Trubisky as the Bears' starting quarterback.

Matt Nagy says Mitch Trubisky stays as the Bears' starting QB. Says he made a lot of good throws yesterday. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 28, 2019

Trubisky, 25, is in the midst of his third season in the NFL, all of which he has served as the Bears’ No. 1 QB. After a solid second-year campaign, which culminated in Trubisky receiving a Pro Bowl nomination, the young quarterback's play has regressed in 2019. Trubisky threw for 3,222 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2018, versus the 1,092 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions he's put up through eight weeks of the 2019 season.

The Bears, who finished with the best record in the NFC North division last season en route to earning a playoff berth, currently sit in last place in the division this season with a record of 3-4. After starting 3-1, the Bears have lost their last three games.