Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Matt Nichols led the first-team offence at practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Nichols, who has been working through a right shoulder injury, completed 12-of-20 passes for 71 yards for Ottawa (1-0) against the Edmonton Elks in Week 1.

Hearing Redblacks QB Matt Nichols is leading the first team offence and throwing deep balls

The 34-year-old signed with Ottawa in late January shortly after being released by the Toronto Argonauts. He signed a three-year contract with the Argos in February of 2020, but never appeared in a game with Toronto due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 115 career games in the CFL with the Blue Bombers, Redblacks and Edmonton, Nichols has thrown for 18,434 yards with 108 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.