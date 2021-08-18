2h ago
Redblacks' Nichols leads first-team offence
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Matt Nichols led the first-team offence at practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
TSN.ca Staff
Nichols on Redblacks' team effort, Kanneh's performance against Elks
Nichols, who has been working through a right shoulder injury, completed 12-of-20 passes for 71 yards for Ottawa (1-0) against the Edmonton Elks in Week 1.
The 34-year-old signed with Ottawa in late January shortly after being released by the Toronto Argonauts. He signed a three-year contract with the Argos in February of 2020, but never appeared in a game with Toronto due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 115 career games in the CFL with the Blue Bombers, Redblacks and Edmonton, Nichols has thrown for 18,434 yards with 108 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.