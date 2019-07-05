Nichols out of game after hard hit in 3rd Q

Must See: Nichols connects with Demski for 82-yard TD

OTTAWA — Blue Bombers quaterback Matt Nichols was forced to leave Winnipeg's game against the Ottawa Redblacks in the third quarter after taking a hard hit.

Nichols absorbed the hit at the 37-yard line with the Blue Bombers leading Ottawa 22-15.

The Winnipeg QB had run the ball for 18 yards, but was taken down hard and took a knee before going to the Bombers locker room.

Nichols was 16 for 20 for 262 yards and one touchdown before leaving the game.

Chris Streveller came in to replace Nichols.