Could Mauricio Pochettino's return to the Premier League be at hand?

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports the Paris Saint-Germain boss is interested in becoming Manchester United manager and would take the job now and not wait until the summer.

The 49-year-old Argentine is widely believed to be the club's first choice as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term successor, but the club was of the belief that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager would not be available until the offseason.

The team has yet to make a formal approach for Pochettino.

Former Red Devils captain Michael Carrick has taken charge of the team on an interim basis until a caretaker manager is appointed. He will lead the team on Tuesday for a key Champions League match against Villarreal.

Solskjaer was terminated by United on Sunday, following Saturday's embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Pochettino has been in charge of PSG since January, but Stone notes that his responsibilities don't really carry past being first-team coach with broader personnel decisions made by sporting director Leonardo.

Another reason as to why Pochettino could be keen on a return to England is his family. His family remains in London while he's been living out of a hotel in Paris.

Should United make a move for Pochettino, it is believed that PSG would be interested in bringing Zinedine Zidane in as his replacement. The France icon and former Real Madrid manager has been mentioned as a possibility for United, but he does not speak English and his wife is reportedly not interested in relocating to Manchester.

Other managers potentially in the frame for the Red Devils job include Ajax manager Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City.

Former United defender Laurent Blanc is believed to be a candidate for the caretaker position.

Following the team's Champions League date in Spain, United travels to Chelsea on Sunday for a match with the Premier League leaders.