Veteran QB Bethel-Thompson to start for Argos vs. Redblacks

TORONTO — Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson remains the Toronto Argonauts' starting quarterback.

Bethel-Thompson will make a second straight start Wednesday when Toronto (4-3) hosts the Ottawa Redblacks (2-5) at BMO Field.

Thompson was 13-of-19 passing for 210 yards and two TDs in Toronto's 30-27 home victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Sept. 24 but came out of that game with a knee injury.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie says either Nick Arbuckle, who missed the start against Montreal with a hamstring injury, or Antonio Pipkin will serve at Thompson's backup.

Pipkin completed two-of-three passes for 34 yards against Montreal, his former team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.