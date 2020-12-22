Trevor Lawrence or not, star rookie Mekhi Becton thinks real New York Jets fans should be rooting for their team to win.

"You ain’t really a fan if you don’t want us to win, honestly," Becton told SNY. "I mean that in the nicest way possible. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. But if you wanted us to lose, you’re not a real fan honestly. We work too hard to just go out there and take a loss every week."

At 1-13, New York sits tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in the league, but the Jags own the tiebreaker based on strength of schedule, meaning they will select first if both teams finish with the same record.

Remaining on each team's respective schedule? The Jets will host the Cleveland Browns (10-4) on Sunday and then wrap up their season in New England against the Patriots (6-8) who have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Jacksonville has the Chicago Bears (7-7) this coming weekend and the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) to finish. Chicago is still mathematically alive for a postseason berth while the Colts have a shot at winning the AFC South division.

Head coach Adam Gase told reporters Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was also happy to see a victory despite draft implications.

"He was happy with our coaching staff and the organization. He sees the work being put in and how guys have really put their head down and try to make things right. I think he was just really happy for everybody."

The Jets have missed the playoffs in 10 straight seasons and have not had a winning season since 2015.