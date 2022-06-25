A spot in the Memorial Cup final is on the line as the Shawinigan Cataractes take on the host Saint John Sea Dogs Saturday.

The Sea Dogs (1-0-1-0, four points) need a regulation win to punch their ticket to Wednesday's championship while anything but three points will result in them playing in Monday's semifinal against the Hamilton Bulldogs, who booked their spot with a win over the Edmonton Oil Kings Friday night. A single point for Shawinigan (2-0-0-0, six points) means they will play for the second Memorial Cup in franchise history.

The QMJHL champion Cataractes got three points from Edmonton Oilers prospect Xavier Bourgault and Dallas Stars 2020 first-round pick Mavrik Bourque in Thursday night's 3-2 victory over the OHL winning Bulldogs. Winger Olivier Nadeau, selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round last year, added a goal and an assist while Cataractes goalie Antoine Coulombe stopped 38 of 40 shots in the victory.

The Sea Dogs are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oil Kings on Wednesday night where Edmonton's Jaxson Wiebe recorded his first-ever hat trick with the third goal counting as the overtime winner. Ravis Kristians Ansons, Josh Lawrence and William Dufour scored for the Sea Dogs, who recorded three consecutive goals in the first period to erase a two-score deficit before Wiebe's equalizer and eventual winner later in the evening.

Saint John finished third in the QMJHL during the regular season (47-17-1-3) while Shawinigan was seventh (40-24-1-3) but ran the table in the QMJHL playoffs, winning the Jean-Rougeau Trophy with a 4-1 series victory over the Charlottetown Islanders earlier this month.

Cancelled each of the two previous seasons due to COVID-19, the four-team tournament sees the winners of the three Canadian major junior leagues and the host team play for the Memorial Cup championship.