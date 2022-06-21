Button on who to watch for in Memorial Cup

The Memorial Cup is in full swing as the Shawinigan Cataractes take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at TD Station in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday.

Watch the Shawinigan Cataractes vs. Edmonton Oil Kings tonight beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/5, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

The host Saint John Sea Dogs defeated the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 in the tournament opener Monday night, coming off six weeks of rest and a new bench boss in Gardiner MacDougall.

Action continues with a matchup between the Western Hockey League champion Oil Kings and the Cataractes, who emerged as the top team from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the first time.

The Oil Kings will be without centre Dylan Guenther for the tournament as he suffered a knee injury in Game 3 of the WHL Final. The Edmonton native was drafted in the first round, ninth overall, by the Arizona Coyotes in 2021.

Guenther, 19, tallied 45 goals and 46 assists in 59 regular-season games with the Oil Kings in 2021-22. His 91 points were sixth best in the WHL this season. In 16 playoff games, Guenther had 13 goals and eight assists.

Edmonton’s roster will feature three other first-round NHL draft picks, including the WHL playoffs most valuable player Kaiden Guhle (Canadiens), forward Jake Neighbours (Blues) and goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Red Wings).

Guhle, a defenceman, has eight goals and eight assists in 19 postseason games. Neighbours has three goals and 14 assists, also in 19 games. Cossa has appeared in all 19 postseason games for Edmonton with a 1.93 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

The Oil Kings captured the WHL title with wins over Lethbridge, Red Deer, top-ranked Winnipeg, and Seattle. The team is back in the Memorial Cup for the first time since winning it in 2014.



Shawinigan defeated Rouyn-Noranda, Gatineau, Quebec, and Charlottetown for to win the QMJHL title.

QMJHL playoff MVP Mavrik Bourque, a first-round pick by Dallas in 2020, recorded 68 points in 31 regular-season games for Shawinigan, while teammate Xavier Bourgault, the Edmonton Oilers top selection in 2021, added 75 points in just 43 contests.

Bourque has nine goals and 16 assists in 16 games this postseason. Bourgault has 12 goals and 10 assists.

Forward Olivier Nadeau, who was taken in the fourth round by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021, registered 35 goals and 43 helpers to lead Shawinigan with 78 points in 65 games during the regular season. He has contributed four goals and 12 assists during Shawinigan’s playoff run.

The Memorial Cup runs until June 29.

With files from The Canadian Press