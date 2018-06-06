Play at the French Open has been called off for the day because of rain.

The two remaining men's quarterfinals were suspended in progress and will resume Thursday.

Rafael Nadal dropped the opening set of his match against 11th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-4 and was serving for the second at 5-3, 30-15 when play was halted.

Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro are even at 5-all in their opening-set tiebreaker.

The first women's semifinal between top-ranked Simona Halep and third-seeded Garbine Muguruza will start at 3 p.m. as planned. It will be followed by the all-American matchup between Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.