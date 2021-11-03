1h ago
Menard, Collaros, and Masoli all named CFL's Top Performers for October
Defensive lineman David Ménard of the Montreal Alouettes and veteran quarterbacks Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Jeremiah Masoli of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were named the CFL's to players for October on Wednesday.
The Canadian Press
Ménard had six sacks, nine tackles and two forced fumbles in five games as Montreal posted a 4-1 record. He collected at least one sack in each game this past month.
The Chicoutimi, Que., native was named a CFL Top Performer in Week 11 after having two sacks, two tackles and a forced fumble in the Alouettes’ 27-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.
Collaros led Winnipeg to a perfect 4-0 mark as it clinched first place in the West Division. He completed 72.1 per cent of his passes for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns.
Masoli led Hamilton to a 2-2 record and the club is a win away from clinching a playoff spot. He went 89-of-118 (75.4 per cent) passing for 1,261 yards and seven touchdowns, including a stretch of three consecutive games with over 300 yards in the air.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.