It appears any doubts on Lewis Hamilton's future in Formula One can be put to rest.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas tweeted Monday morning that "44 is back."

The announcement comes a week after the seven-time World Drivers' Champion visited the Mercedes factory last week.

The Stevenage, England native is still waiting on the results of the inquiry into the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after he was denied a record eighth World Drivers' Championship as Max Verstappen walked away with the checkered flag and the title in a race marred by controversy.

Race director Michael Masi failed to apply the rules correctly during a safety-car period late in the race, which directly led to Hamilton losing his lead, the race, and the championship.

The 2022 season is set to get underway on March 20 with the Bahrain Gran Prix.