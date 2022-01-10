6m ago
Dolphins fire Flores after missing playoffs for third straight year
TSN.ca Staff
The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores after three seasons as head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The move comes as a surprise after the Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday to secure a second straight winning season at 9-8. Miami also missed the playoffs last season despite finishing 10-6.
The Dolphins, who last made the playoffs in 2016, were eliminated from postseason contention in Week 17, when their seven-game winning streak was ended by the Tennessee Titans.
Flores ends his first stint as an NFL head coach with a 24-25 record. He was hired by the Dolphins in 2019 after spending the previous three seasons as the linebackers coach of the New England Patriots.
