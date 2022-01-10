The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores after three seasons as head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move comes as a surprise after the Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday to secure a second straight winning season at 9-8. Miami also missed the playoffs last season despite finishing 10-6.

The Dolphins, who last made the playoffs in 2016, were eliminated from postseason contention in Week 17, when their seven-game winning streak was ended by the Tennessee Titans.

Flores ends his first stint as an NFL head coach with a 24-25 record. He was hired by the Dolphins in 2019 after spending the previous three seasons as the linebackers coach of the New England Patriots.

